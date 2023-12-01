Job Rants Thread – 12/1/2023 – Re-Up

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

Oh, hey; didn’t notice you, there. Don’t mind me, I’m just re-upping my lease. It seems like every year, my assets seem to get more and more anemic; but so long as they’re enough to keep a roof over my head, I suppose I have little room to complain. In the olden days, I actually used to kind of like my recertification day; because it usually meant that I could trot in about an hour-or so late to work without the need to rush as much. Now, as I more-or-less have all the time in the world, it’s back to being just another acre in the paper trail.

Ah, well. Not having a job might suck, but romanticizing paperwork might not be the most mentally healthy activity, either; so…Progress? A no-score draw, at least. Either way, I’m mostly feelin’ fine, hope you are too; though also with enough in you to rant.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And remember: even with a lease, it’s still yours until the next go-round; take some solace in that.

