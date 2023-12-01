Friday New Music 12/1

Hello! It’s Friday! It’s a December! The end of No Nelly Furtado November finally! I see albums by Haiku Hands and House of Harm to check out.
Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:
— ABBA – The Visitors (Deluxe Edition)
— Alicia Keys – The Diary of Alicia Keys 20
— Allman Brown – Second Son Part I EP
— Antha Pantha – Feline Season
— Aretha Franklin – A Portrait Of The Queen 1970-1974
— Arone Dyer (of Buke & Gase) & s t a r g a z e – Arone Dyer & s t a r g a z e
— Atmosphere – Talk Talk EP
— AZ – Truth Be Told
— Bad Veins – Imposter
— Beans on Toast – The Toothpaste and the Tube
— Ben Richter – Aurogeny
— Bones Owens – Eighteen Wheeler EP
— Braniac – Smack Bunny Baby (Vinyl Reissue)
— Chick Corea Elektric Band – The Complete Studio Recordings 1986-1991
— Clark – Cave Dog
— Codeseven – Go Let It In
— Collective Soul – 7even Year Itch: Greatest Hits, 1994-2001 (Vinyl Reissue)
— The Corrs – Best of the Corrs (Reissue)
— Czarface – Czartifical Intelligence
— Dillon Francis – This Mixtape Is Fire Too
— DJ Haram – Handplay EP
— Dove Cameron – Alchemical: Volume 1
— Dustin Wong and Ari Liloia – Guided To The Panoramic Merge EP
— Dweller – Dweller EP
— Fat Tony – Smart Ass Black Boy Redux
— Fela Kuti – Box Set #6 (Curated by Idris Elba)
— Frida Kill – Kill! Kill!
— Full of Hell and Nothing – When No Birds Sing
— Gabby’s World – Gabby Sword
— Get Wrong – Get Wrong EP
— The Goa Express – The Goa Express
— Gonzalez Smith – Roll Up a Song
— Haiku Hands – Pleasure Beast
— Harp (feat. Midlake’s Tim Smith) – Albion
— Hiroshi Yoshimura – Surround (Reissue) (Physical Release)
— House of Harm – Playground
— Humour – A Small Crowd Gathered to Watch Me EP
— Johanna Burnheart – Bär
— Jonathan Rado – For Who the Bell Tolls For
— Kate Bush – Hounds of Love (The Baskerville Edition)
— Kate Bush – Hounds of Love (The Boxes of Lost Sea)
— Khruangbin – Khruangbin: Live at Sydney Opera House
— Lea Bertucci – Of Shadows and Substance
— Lil Lotus – Nosebleeder
— Love Minus Zero (Hudson Mohawke and Tiga) – L’Ecstasy
— Lyn Lapid – to love in the 21st century: the epilogue
— Mayday Parade – Monsters in the Closet (Vinyl Reissue)
— Minor Threat – Out of Step Outtakes EP
— Muriel Grossman – Devotion
— Nelly Furtado – Loose (Vinyl Reissue)
— Peter Gabriel – i/o
— P!NK – TRUSTFALL (Deluxe Edition)
— The Rolling Stones – December’s Children (And Everybody’s) (Vinyl Reissue)
— The Rolling Stones – Got Live If You Want It! (Vinyl Reissue)
— The Rolling Stones – The Rolling Stones No. 2 (Vinyl Reissue)
— Sam Fischer – I Love You, Please Don’t
— Sheryl Crow – Tuesday Night Music Club (Vinyl Reissue)
— Soft Cell – Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret (Deluxe Edition)
— Steely Dan – Gaucho (Vinyl Reissue)
— Thy Slaughter (A.G. Cook and EASYFUN) – Soft Rock
— Tina Turner – Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll
— Trevor Horn – Echoes: Ancient & Modern
— Various Artists – Moping in Style: A Tribute to Adam Green
— Various Artists – The Sound of Music (Super Deluxe Edition)
— Violent Femmes – Violent Femmes (40th Anniversary Edition)
— We Owe – Major Inconvenience
— Wiz Khalifa – Decisions
— Wiz Khalifa – Star Power (Vinyl Reissue)
— Yancey Boys – Sunset Blvd (Vinyl Reissue)