Friday New Music 12/1

Hello! It’s Friday! It’s a December! The end of No Nelly Furtado November finally! I see albums by Haiku Hands and House of Harm to check out.

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:

— ABBA – The Visitors (Deluxe Edition)

— Alicia Keys – The Diary of Alicia Keys 20

— Allman Brown – Second Son Part I EP

— Antha Pantha – Feline Season

— Aretha Franklin – A Portrait Of The Queen 1970-1974

— Arone Dyer (of Buke & Gase) & s t a r g a z e – Arone Dyer & s t a r g a z e

— Atmosphere – Talk Talk EP

— AZ – Truth Be Told

— Bad Veins – Imposter

— Beans on Toast – The Toothpaste and the Tube

— Ben Richter – Aurogeny

— Bones Owens – Eighteen Wheeler EP

— Braniac – Smack Bunny Baby (Vinyl Reissue)

— Chick Corea Elektric Band – The Complete Studio Recordings 1986-1991

— Clark – Cave Dog

— Codeseven – Go Let It In

— Collective Soul – 7even Year Itch: Greatest Hits, 1994-2001 (Vinyl Reissue)

— The Corrs – Best of the Corrs (Reissue)

— Czarface – Czartifical Intelligence

— Dillon Francis – This Mixtape Is Fire Too

— DJ Haram – Handplay EP

— Dove Cameron – Alchemical: Volume 1

— Dustin Wong and Ari Liloia – Guided To The Panoramic Merge EP

— Dweller – Dweller EP

— Fat Tony – Smart Ass Black Boy Redux

— Fela Kuti – Box Set #6 (Curated by Idris Elba)

— Frida Kill – Kill! Kill!

— Full of Hell and Nothing – When No Birds Sing

— Gabby’s World – Gabby Sword

— Get Wrong – Get Wrong EP

— The Goa Express – The Goa Express

— Gonzalez Smith – Roll Up a Song

— Haiku Hands – Pleasure Beast

— Harp (feat. Midlake’s Tim Smith) – Albion

— Hiroshi Yoshimura – Surround (Reissue) (Physical Release)

— House of Harm – Playground

— Humour – A Small Crowd Gathered to Watch Me EP

— Johanna Burnheart – Bär

— Jonathan Rado – For Who the Bell Tolls For

— Kate Bush – Hounds of Love (The Baskerville Edition)

— Kate Bush – Hounds of Love (The Boxes of Lost Sea)

— Khruangbin – Khruangbin: Live at Sydney Opera House

— Lea Bertucci – Of Shadows and Substance

— Lil Lotus – Nosebleeder

— Love Minus Zero (Hudson Mohawke and Tiga) – L’Ecstasy

— Lyn Lapid – to love in the 21st century: the epilogue

— Mayday Parade – Monsters in the Closet (Vinyl Reissue)

— Minor Threat – Out of Step Outtakes EP

— Muriel Grossman – Devotion

— Nelly Furtado – Loose (Vinyl Reissue)

— Peter Gabriel – i/o

— P!NK – TRUSTFALL (Deluxe Edition)

— The Rolling Stones – December’s Children (And Everybody’s) (Vinyl Reissue)

— The Rolling Stones – Got Live If You Want It! (Vinyl Reissue)

— The Rolling Stones – The Rolling Stones No. 2 (Vinyl Reissue)

— Sam Fischer – I Love You, Please Don’t

— Sheryl Crow – Tuesday Night Music Club (Vinyl Reissue)

— Soft Cell – Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret (Deluxe Edition)

— Steely Dan – Gaucho (Vinyl Reissue)

— Thy Slaughter (A.G. Cook and EASYFUN) – Soft Rock

— Tina Turner – Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll

— Trevor Horn – Echoes: Ancient & Modern

— Various Artists – Moping in Style: A Tribute to Adam Green

— Various Artists – The Sound of Music (Super Deluxe Edition)

— Violent Femmes – Violent Femmes (40th Anniversary Edition)

— We Owe – Major Inconvenience

— Wiz Khalifa – Decisions

— Wiz Khalifa – Star Power (Vinyl Reissue)

— Yancey Boys – Sunset Blvd (Vinyl Reissue)

