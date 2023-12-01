12/1 Santa Gertie Day Thread

The most beloved part of the holiday decorations at Disney’s Hollywood Studios (at least now that the Osborne Family Lights are no more) is the festive spin put on the park’s most highly themed ice cream stand. An opening day installation designed as a tribute both to the California Crazy style of representational roadside architecture and to the pioneering animation work of Windsor McKay, Gertie stands placidly in Echo Lake, selling soft serve ice cream out of a stand in her belly.

And when Christmastime rolls around, she gets a little Santa hat!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...