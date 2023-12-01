12/1 Gator Claus Night Thread

‘Twas the first night of Advent, and all through the swamps
Not a creature was stirring, no slithers or chomps
For being cold-blooded during a cold snap
They’d just settled in for a long winter’s nap
When out on the pond there arose such a clatter
They sprang from their dens to see what was the matter
A fanboat whose captain had powerful jaws?
They knew in a moment it was Gator Claus!
His scales, how they glistened, his talons how scary
His grin was a rictus too sharp to be merry
His eyes glinted blue in a shade too intense
And his beard just made no biological sense
He glode through the glade by the light of the moon
For he had to get back home to Gatorland soon
But they heard him exclaim, ere he rode out of sight
“I’ll be seeing you soon, in your nightmares tonight!”
