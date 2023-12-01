12/1 Gator Claus Night Thread

‘Twas the first night of Advent, and all through the swamps

Not a creature was stirring, no slithers or chomps

For being cold-blooded during a cold snap

They’d just settled in for a long winter’s nap

When out on the pond there arose such a clatter

They sprang from their dens to see what was the matter

A fanboat whose captain had powerful jaws?

They knew in a moment it was Gator Claus!

His scales, how they glistened, his talons how scary

His grin was a rictus too sharp to be merry

His eyes glinted blue in a shade too intense

And his beard just made no biological sense



He glode through the glade by the light of the moon

For he had to get back home to Gatorland soon

But they heard him exclaim, ere he rode out of sight

“I’ll be seeing you soon, in your nightmares tonight!”

