Werewolf 219 Doctor Who 60th Anniversary: Day 1

These Writeups will not contain in game hints. No Spoilers for the upcoming episodes either.

*The sounds of TARDISes and other Space Ships fills up the Spaceport as everyone lands for the SOS sent out by Timelord President Romana. They all gather in a Conference Room*

Romana: Good, you’re all here! Now we can begin the investigations. We started noticing some issues when we found Hoho Time Guardian Possum scattered around the stars. Someone or someones broke his timeline up and Quantum Murdered him. Gallifrey needs you to root out these villains and stop them! Are you up to the task?

Welcome to Werewolves 219 Doctor Who 60th Anniversary!

Factions and Roles 14 Universal Heroes Ian & Barbara: Two Lovers who share a chat. If one dies they both die

Ace: Town Vigilante. Once a night can kill a player using Nitro-9, but if she hits non scum she will have her explosives confiscated.

Bad Wolf: Town Healer. Prevents Night Deaths from affecting targeted player. Can’t target same person twice, can target themselves.

Madame Vastra/Jenny Flynn: Town Investigator and Backup Investigator. each night can investigate one player and get Hero, Villain or Inconclusive

Strax: Strax: Town Roleblocker: Keeps a player from taking actions that night. can’t target same player twice or target themselves (that would be silly)

The Watcher: Watches A Player each night to look for movement.

Clara The Impossible Girl: Will read Inconclusive to all investigations

5 Universal Heroes: Vanilla Town 5 Universal Villains Grandfather Paradox: Wolf Recruiter. When Killed they will read as Town and they will recruit a new player who will have always been Grandfather Paradox (replace Dead Player with recruited player, leave Scum count the same.) Investigation will reveal him as A Villain

The Meddling Monk: Villain Roleblocker: Keeps a player from taking actions that night. can’t target same player twice or target themselves (that would be silly)

The Decayed Master: Stealthy Villain. Will read as Town to the Investigator

2 Dastardly Vanilla Villains 1 Omega (Serial Killer:) Omega is escaping from The Anti Matter Dimension If Omega is day-killed or targeted by the vigilante, he will possess another player (of the eliminated player’s choice) to take on the SK mantle. The only way Omega can be defeated is if targeted by The Villain’s kill. If all the Villains are killed off before him Omega will be vulnerable to any town attempt to kill him. 2 Wildcards Might be Hero or Villain: Captain Jack Harkness: The Stump. You can’t die! If you get Killed instead of going to the Matrix (graveyard) you keep posting as normal but can’t vote/be voted for/have night actions done to you

The Valeyard: One time during the day you can publicly announce you are challenging a target player. Only you and the target player can be voted for during that day. Rules Do not edit or delete posts on the daily Open Thread (OT), for any reason.

Do not quote directly or post screenshots from Discord in the daily OT

Do not discuss specific gameplay with other living players outside of the daily OT or Discord

Only votes posted directly in response to the designated vote thread are counted.

Be accommodating of different playing styles and different levels of role play (rp). Attack arguments, not people.

Ties Will Result in RNG deciding who of the tied players gets day killed.

Make At Least 3 posts a game day Players, Backups, Graveyard Players 🎮 Blip

Koala De Ville

Cork

Indy

Louie

Josephus Brown

Moolissa

Copy

Greenwitch

QQ

Marlowe

Jake

Lamb

Green

Narrow

Raven And Rose

MSD

J Sylence Mx

Moonster

Side Graveyard 🪦 Nate The Great

Lindsay

MrPlow

Hoho

Twilight will be on December 2nd 2023 at 5pm Pacific, 8pm Eastern Have fun!!

