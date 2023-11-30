The Night Thread’s Gone to the Movies (11/30)

In honor of video stores and cinemas and cinephiles, and wandering the aisles in search of something or someone. . .

Dan Wilson–singer/songwriter/guitarist–did an AMA on Reddit a while back and had this to say in response to someone mentioning “Gone to the Movies”:

That’s one of my very fave Semisonic songs. I had to fight MCA over and over again to keep it on the record, they were worried that the fans would find it too gentle. :/

A classic tale of the music business. Oh yeah, and Semisonic released a new album, their first LP in over twenty years, earlier this autumn.

Have a good night everyone! 🎥🍿

