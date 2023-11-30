Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Nov. 30

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:

Alisa Hove, a botany professor from Asheville, North Carolina;

Ciara Donegan, a post-bachelor research associate from Washington, D.C.; and

Tyler Vandenberg, a Marine officer currently serving in Stuttgart, Germany.

Jeopardy!

ECON 101 // I MARRIED A BEATLE // WHO IS THEON OF SMYRNA? // THAT’S “CORN”Y // WELL, I’M WARM-BLOODED // CHECK IT & SEE

DD1 – 600 – ECON 101 – A strongly free-market school of economics is named for the university of this Midwestern city (Tyler added $1,600.)

Scores at first break: Tyler 3,800, Clara 4,000, Alisa 1,800.

Scores going into DJ: Tyler 6,200, Clara 6,800, Alisa 3,800.

Double Jeopardy!

ISLANDS & PENINSULAS // WE SELL FUN // IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE // HATS // QUOTABLE QUOTES // Y_O_Y

DD2 – 1,200 – IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE – A 1912 work by Marc Chagall is titled after this musician found in the title of a Broadway show (Tyler dropped $3,000.)

DD3 – 2,000 – ISLANDS & PENINSULAS – Vietnam & China both claim the Paracel Islands, which include Rocky Island & Woody Island, in this body of water (Tyler added 3,000.)

Scores going into FJ: Tyler 15,800, Clara 15,200, Alisa 7,800.

Final Jeopardy!

AMERICAN HISTORY – Established in 1963, this group had its conclusions questioned in books, reports & a special 1970s Congressional committee

Only Tyler was correct on FJ, doubling up to advance with $31,600.

Final scores: Tyler 31,600, Clara 0, Alisa 2,800.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the University of Chicago? DD2 – What is “The Fiddler”? DD3 – What is the South China Sea? FJ – What is the Warren Commission?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...