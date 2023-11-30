Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 30TH, 2023:

Bev Is Boss Series Premiere (WE tv)

Bookie Series Premiere (Max)

Brat Loves Judy: The Baby (WE tv)

Busted! Series Premiere (Discovery)

Family Switch (Netflix)

Hard Days (Netflix)

Obliterated Series Premiere (Netflix)

Paris In Love (Peacock)

Selena + Chef: Home For The Holidays (Food)

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday (Netflix)

The Perfect In-Laws (LMN)

Time for Her To Come Home For Christmas (Hallmark Movies And Mysteries)

Virgin River (Netflix)

Wild Crime (Hulu)

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1ST, 2023:

Candy Cane Lane (Prime Video)

Frog & Toad: Christmas Eve (Apple TV+)

Life After Lockup Season Premiere (WE tv)

May December (Netflix)

My Norwegian Holiday (Hallmark)

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season Premiere (Starz)

Shape Island: The Winter Blues (Apple TV+)

Spirited Sing-Along (Apple TV+)

Sweet Home Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

The Shepard (Disney+)

The Snoopy Show: Happiness Is Holiday Traditions (Apple TV+)

Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones & Harrison Ford (Disney+)

The UnBelievable With Dan Aykroyd Series Premiere (History)

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2ND, 2023:

A Christmas Serenade (OWN)

A Not So Royal Christmas (Hallmark)

Christmas On Windmill Way (Great American Family)

Dr. Who: Wild Blue Yonder (Disney+)

Ladies Of The 80s: A Divas Christmas (Lifetime)

Thriller 40 (Showtime)

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 3RD, 2023:

Chowchilla (CNN)

Christmas With A Kiss (Hallmark)

Mistletoe Match (Lifetime)

The Jinglebell Jubilee (Great American Family)

Yuletide The Knot (UP tv)

MONDAY, DECEMBER 4TH, 2023:

Blake Shelton’s Holiday Bartacular Featuring Ice T (NBC)

Dew Drop Diaries (Netflix)

Murder In Boston: Roots, Rampage, And Reckoning (HBO)

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 5TH, 2023:

Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Players Human Too? (Paramount+)

Isabel Preysler, My Christmas (Disney+)

TMZ’s Merry Elfin’ Christmas (Fox)

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 6TH, 2023:

Christmas As Usual (Netflix)

We Live Here: The Midwest (Hulu)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...