Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 89

Group 87 Results
|66.67%
|Kirby’s Dream Buffet
|Rolling-Quartet Jazz Band
|58.33%
|NecroBouncer
|Last Call
|58.33%
|Citizen Sleeper
|The Facsimile
|50.00%
|Klonoa 2
|Volkies song
|50.00%
|Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster
|HARVEST
|41.67%
|Far: Changing Tides
|Rough Sea
|41.67%
|Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour
|Burning Flame [AJURIKA feat.SAK.]
|41.67%
|Chicory: A Colorful Tale
|The Mountain Top
|41.67%
|LaTale Online
|Unknown Library ~ Magic Library
|41.67%
|Splatoon 3
|Hide and Sleek (Deep Cut) (Alterna Space Center)
|41.67%
|Pokémon Scarlet & Violet
|Wild Battle ~ Area Zero
|41.67%
|Super Alloy Ranger
|Intro cutscene/abyss
|41.67%
|Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game-Definitive Edition
|cheap shop
|41.67%
|Airport CEO
|Night Flight
|33.33%
|Monster Train: First Class
|Initial Descent
|33.33%
|Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour
|Angels Ladder
|25.00%
|SnowRunner
|Wisconsin Ambience (Morning 1)
|25.00%
|Chained Echoes
|Iron Scraps for Breakfast (Can You Hear the Beat of My Hammer?)
|25.00%
|Shin Megami Tensei V
|Tsukuyomi
|16.67%
|Elden Ring
|Song of Lament
|16.67%
|Bits & Bops (Kickstarter Demo)
|Hammer Time!
|16.67%
|Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster
|royal palace
|8.33%
|Paper Mario (NSO)
|Koopa Bros. Keep Cool
|0.00%
|Pajama Sam 2: Thunder and Lightning Aren’t So Frightening
|Weather Factory 3
Remember The Fallen
|46.15%
|DNF Duel
|Upward
|46.15%
|Cloudpunk: City of Ghosts
|City of Ghosts Main Theme
|46.15%
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Tour New York Minute
|46.15%
|Cloudpunk: City of Ghosts
|Radio Free Nivalis
|46.15%
Projected Bubble: 53.33%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 89 will be active until Wednesday, December 6th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 90 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 89 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
91-100
Group 91
Group 92
Group 93
Group 94
Group 95
Group 96
Group 97
Group 98
Group 99
Group 100
101-110
Group 101
Group 102
Group 103
Group 104
Group 105
Group 106
Group 107
Group 108
Group 109
Group 110
111-120
Group 111
Group 112
Group 113
Group 114
Group 115
Group 116
Group 117
Group 118
Group 119
Group 120
121-125
Group 121
Group 122
Group 123
Group 124
Group 125
Again, voting for group 89 is open until Wednesday, December 6th at 10:00PM Pacific