Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 89

Group 87 Results 66.67% Kirby's Dream Buffet Rolling-Quartet Jazz Band 58.33% NecroBouncer Last Call 58.33% Citizen Sleeper The Facsimile 50.00% Klonoa 2 Volkies song 50.00% Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster HARVEST 41.67% Far: Changing Tides Rough Sea 41.67% Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour Burning Flame [AJURIKA feat.SAK.] 41.67% Chicory: A Colorful Tale The Mountain Top 41.67% LaTale Online Unknown Library ~ Magic Library 41.67% Splatoon 3 Hide and Sleek (Deep Cut) (Alterna Space Center) 41.67% Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Wild Battle ~ Area Zero 41.67% Super Alloy Ranger Intro cutscene/abyss 41.67% Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game-Definitive Edition cheap shop 41.67% Airport CEO Night Flight 33.33% Monster Train: First Class Initial Descent 33.33% Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour Angels Ladder 25.00% SnowRunner Wisconsin Ambience (Morning 1) 25.00% Chained Echoes Iron Scraps for Breakfast (Can You Hear the Beat of My Hammer?) 25.00% Shin Megami Tensei V Tsukuyomi 16.67% Elden Ring Song of Lament 16.67% Bits & Bops (Kickstarter Demo) Hammer Time! 16.67% Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster royal palace 8.33% Paper Mario (NSO) Koopa Bros. Keep Cool 0.00% Pajama Sam 2: Thunder and Lightning Aren't So Frightening Weather Factory 3 Remember The Fallen 46.15% DNF Duel Upward 46.15% Cloudpunk: City of Ghosts City of Ghosts Main Theme 46.15% Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tour New York Minute 46.15% Cloudpunk: City of Ghosts Radio Free Nivalis 46.15% Demon Turf Funky booty Projected Bubble: 53.33%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 89 will be active until Wednesday, December 6th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 90 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 89 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 89 is open until Wednesday, December 6th at 10:00PM Pacific

