The Book Nook Hits the Road

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado. This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

Posting pictures is fine as long as they are book related, but I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Thanks, and happy commenting!

This week’s prompt: What (fiction or non-fiction) books, stories, essays, plays or poems about traveling or journeys do you enjoy? Drinking game variation: Take a shot every time somebody mentions The Hobbit.

NEXT WEEK: Last week, Mayelbridwen made a comment describing a library as a “a refuge and place of discovery” and expressing gratitude for them. Inspired by that, next week we’ll celebrate libraries. Feel free to post as many pictures of your local library, or other libraries that you appreciate, as you would like!

