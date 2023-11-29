Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Nov. 29

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:

Henry Baer, a software engineer from San Francisco, California;

Nell Klugman, a museum educator from Brooklyn, New York; and

Rhone Talsma, a product support specialist from Chicago, Illinois.

HERE COMES THE NEIGHBORHOOD // DISCOGRAPHIES // A, B OR C // LUCK OF THE DRAW // READING RAINBOW // A CONTRADICTION IN TERMS

DD1 – 800 – READING RAINBOW – In a children’s classic by Scott O’Dell, San Nicolas Island is better known as this title place (Henry dropped 3,400.)

Scores at first break: Rhone 4,800, Nell 1,200, Henry 0.

Scores going into DJ: Rhone 7,800, Nell 2,400, Henry 1,800.

Double Jeopardy!

MAKING WAVES // FAREWELL TO THE CHIEF // METRICKY PROBLEMS // BARRE TENDERS // BEN FRANKLIN’S BARTENDER’S DICTIONARY // LET’S HAVE A “BALL”

DD2 – 1,600 – FAREWELL TO THE CHIEF – August 2, 1923 in San Francisco, California (On the first clue of the round, Henry doubled to $3,600.)

DD3 – 1,200 – LET’S HAVE A “BALL” – To prevent someone from joining a group by voting against him (Nell added 5,600.)

Scores going into FJ: Rhone 10,600, Nell 12,400, Henry 8,000.

Final Jeopardy!

A BIT OF BRITAIN – In disarray, it was sold at auction in 1915 to a local Wiltshire man, who would donate it to the British government 3 years later

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Henry wisely made a modest wager from a close third place and come out narrowly on top with $5,399.

Final scores: Rhone 5,199, Nell 3,599, Henry 5,399.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “Island of the Blue Dolphins”? DD2 – Who was Harding? DD3 – What is blackball? FJ – What is Stonehenge?

