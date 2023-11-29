Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Nov. 29

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:
- Henry Baer, a software engineer from San Francisco, California;
- Nell Klugman, a museum educator from Brooklyn, New York; and
- Rhone Talsma, a product support specialist from Chicago, Illinois.
Jeopardy!
HERE COMES THE NEIGHBORHOOD // DISCOGRAPHIES // A, B OR C // LUCK OF THE DRAW // READING RAINBOW // A CONTRADICTION IN TERMS
DD1 – 800 – READING RAINBOW – In a children’s classic by Scott O’Dell, San Nicolas Island is better known as this title place (Henry dropped 3,400.)
Scores at first break: Rhone 4,800, Nell 1,200, Henry 0.
Scores going into DJ: Rhone 7,800, Nell 2,400, Henry 1,800.
Double Jeopardy!
MAKING WAVES // FAREWELL TO THE CHIEF // METRICKY PROBLEMS // BARRE TENDERS // BEN FRANKLIN’S BARTENDER’S DICTIONARY // LET’S HAVE A “BALL”
DD2 – 1,600 – FAREWELL TO THE CHIEF – August 2, 1923 in San Francisco, California (On the first clue of the round, Henry doubled to $3,600.)
DD3 – 1,200 – LET’S HAVE A “BALL” – To prevent someone from joining a group by voting against him (Nell added 5,600.)
Scores going into FJ: Rhone 10,600, Nell 12,400, Henry 8,000.
Final Jeopardy!
A BIT OF BRITAIN – In disarray, it was sold at auction in 1915 to a local Wiltshire man, who would donate it to the British government 3 years later
Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Henry wisely made a modest wager from a close third place and come out narrowly on top with $5,399.
Final scores: Rhone 5,199, Nell 3,599, Henry 5,399.
Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “Island of the Blue Dolphins”? DD2 – Who was Harding? DD3 – What is blackball? FJ – What is Stonehenge?