Writing Discussion Thread is in the ZONE

What This Thread is for:

– talk about what you’re writing

– share what you’re writing, if you’re comfortable with that (and if you want or don’t want feedback, please indicate that also)

– talk about the writing process and what works and doesn’t work

– discuss things like characterization or plot issues you’re working through

– brainstorm ideas

– getting/giving positive feedback if solicited

What we’re not doing

-writing prompts

– any kind of shaming about topics or anything like that

Optional discussion Prompt: The Zone

Sometimes you just get in “the Zone” and pound out a novel in a weekend. Other times you struggle to write a sentence.

Let’s talk about how cool it is to be in The Zone. How often does it happen to you? Any tips for getting there? Or are you at the whim of the Writing Gods?

