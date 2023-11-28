The Creative Endeavors Thread’s On the Ball

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content. Those of you who’d like to post future Creative Endeavors Threads post your request in the comments below.

Rocks from the University of Michigan’s Natural History Museum, 14 November

Still in the groove from a couple of weeks back, consistently painting and drawing, and turning out some fairly satisfying work. I’m not as amped about the stuff I’m doing right now as I was two weeks ago, but I now know that can change on a dime (in either way) and it’s a fact of life I’m now well on the way to accepting.

Hot cocoa at local cafe (need to work on smudging), 7 November

Gotten ahead on a couple of longtime “habit ambitions”, too: planning at least a few months ahead on both paintings and inkwork, and setting aside a little time each day (fifteen minutes on workdays, thirty on days off) for digital art (right now Autodesk Sketchbook on an iPad OS 17, but I’m keeping my eyes peeled for other programs). It cuts a little against my grain to deviate so much from the “do anything, whenever” ethos that powered so much of my earlier work, but tightening the discipline’s helped a lot in other areas of my life, so here we go. Turned forty-nine this weekend and am keenly aware of the stocktaking instinct grabbing hold; hoping to have some more solid resolutions ahead for my fifties as well as 2024.

Hearing Dizzy (they were awesome) at the Blind Pig, Thanksgiving Eve

The header’s a comparison shot of two small portraits: Justine and Justine the Second. The first was acrylic on canvasboard from April 2020, the second oil on cardboard from a couple of weeks back. Started at random but I’m pretty sure they’re of the same person and I’m fairly happy with how it seems things have progressed since then.

Sketches done on my birthday (in the eerie doldrums resulting from the Michigan football victory a mile away) from Chitra Ganesh’s superb linocut series “Sultana’s Dream” (2018)

How’s your work going?

