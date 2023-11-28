Jeopardy recap for Tue., Nov. 28

Today’s players in the last game of the two-game Champions Wildcard final are:

Nick Cascone, an orthopedic physician assistant originally from Queens, New York, carries over 9,300 from game one;

Dennis Chase, a biotech project manager from Palm Springs, California, earned 3,000 yesterday; and

Jen Jazwinski, a youth services librarian from Algonquin, Illinois, enters this game with 5,600.

Jeopardy!

WRITERS’ WORDS // SECONDS // SLINGING ARROWS // A CAPITAL IDEA? // THE DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY // FOREIGN LANGUAGE

DD1 – 600 – SECONDS – Henry VIII secretly married this second wife in 1533, after she got pregnant (Nick added 1,000.)

Scores at first break: Jen 800, Dennis 4,000, Nick 3,600.

Scores going into DJ: Jen 1,600, Dennis 7,200, Nick 5,800.

Double Jeopardy!

REMEMBER THE MANE // NAME THAT 1990s YEAR // LETTER HISTORIES // FLOWER POWER // PEACE, LOVE & UNDERSTANDING // 4 N LANGUAGE

DD2 – 1,600 – STARDUST – A faint constellation in the northern sky, Camelopardalis represents this animal (Jen dropped 5,000.)

DD3 (video) – 1,600 – FLOWER POWER – Austria’s national flower is this one that Rodgers & Hammerstein described as “small & white, clean & bright” (Jen added 2,800.)

Scores going into FJ: Jen 3,800, Dennis 16,400, Nick 14,600.

Final Jeopardy!

LITERARY GEOGRAPHY- This state univ.’s Writers Workshop has had famous alumni who wrote about the state, like Jane Smiley & W.P. Kinsella

Nick and Jen were correct on FJ. Nick doubled up, winning the $100,000 top prize and a ToC invite. Jen also bet it all to secure second place in the tournament and $50,000, while Dennis ended up in third and took home $25,000.

Scores for game two: Jen 7,600, Dennis 4,900, Nick 29,200.

Combined two-game scores: Jen 13,200, Dennis 7,900, Nick 38,500.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Anne Boleyn? DD2 – What is the giraffe? DD3 – What is edelweiss? FJ – What is University of Iowa?

