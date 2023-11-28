Crate Skimmers: #46 Cacophony -Speed Metal Symphony

Owned since: 2022

Genre: Classical music by the way of speed metal

Where I bought it: My uncle’s collection of castoffs

Year: 1987

Label/pressing: Roadrunner, Cassette



Here is most likely the only time ever we’re going to discuss speed metal on Crate Skimmers. During the sorting of my uncle’s collection, I ran across a tape of Cacophony’s debut Speed Metal Symphony which is a record I always found very interesting. It’s maybe not the music I generally listen to but honestly for speed metal this is for sure hanging closer to Megadeth-like trash metal played by two insanely talented guitarists. There is a reason this is called Speed Metal Symphony because it’s full of scales, harmonization and endless soloing. Really a far cry from what any kid with a hardcore punk background should own but here we are.

Cacophony was the breakthrough project for two of the 80’s metal most talented guitarists: Jason Becker and Marty Friedman. Both were known for their endless technical skill on the instrument, which boy does this showcase. Beside most tracks having some vocals by Peter Marrino this is mostly an instrumental affair of endless riffs played at neck breaking speeds. Produced in that kind of swampy-yet-metallic 80’s metal sound a lot of people hate but I generally kind of grew to love over the last decade. It’s like they’re playing through a tin can which has been weirdly equalized even after that. Honestly, I’ve always found it the perfect sound for these kinds of guitar hijinks.

Speed Metal Symphony must be one of the few records we’ve covered so far that I have a hard time finishing in one sitting. Not that it’s bad, it’s great for what it sets out to be, but there is only so many 80’s guitar solos at these speeds I can take. It’s clear to see this is where the start for bands like Dragonforce and even more Stratovarius lies. Not to say there isn’t any heart in this, but it very much is a showcase of technical prowess above any kind of songwriting. Which, well if you can play as well as these guys why not do that. Honestly the songs heavy with the kind of generic but fine metal vocals by Marrino are by far the easiest to digest. Complete instrumental stuff like Concerto just kind of feels like you’re viewing a great painting but it’s impossible to read what the artist is trying to say with it. It’s still far better then a lot of other big guitarist albums around the time, but if I just want big solo’s Joe Satriani’s Surfing With The Alien is my pick up for that(thanks dad).

Cacophony played in its niche for one more record and the split up with both Becker and Friedman releasing solo work that is a bit more subdued but still heavy on technical skill. Friedman then joined Megadeth for their best album Rust In Peace and would stick around there till 1999 when he left the band to stay in Japan full time. He’s been living in Japan for a long time and plays generally in a lot of projects there and is a media personality who hosts TV shows, writes columns and other small bits making him a slightly niche celebrity over there.

Jason Becker joined David Lee Roth’s backing band in 1990 and is all over 1991’s A Little Ain’t Enough during which he was diagnosed with ALS. He’s since lost all ability to walk, talk and move but still keeps composing through a system his father set up in which he uses his eye movements set on an alphabet board. In 1996 he recorded Perspective which he made while he still could play guitar. It’s a lot less technical but heartfelt record where he uses a lot of influences from classical music that makes a sound that isn’t in part that far off stuff like Death Can Dance. I found it a way easier listen then Speed Metal Symphony honestly and recommend it for the unique way it was made and sounding unlike anything else. Since then, he is still composing with help from friends releasing an album every few years.

2012’s Jason Becker: Not Dead Yet is an extremely interesting documentary about his situation now that is who’s who of speed metal of the 80’s and is a wonderful tribute to someone who lost it all through sickness but kept positive and still enjoys life a lot. I highly recommend it.

Cacophony is a bit of a footnote these days but their gimmick was perfect for the 80’s. It doesn’t make for perfectly listenable music all the time but it’s a good gimmick that kick started one big successful career and one that could’ve been but still turned out as best it could.

