American Dad! Season 20 Episode 19 “Steve, Snot, and the Quest for the O.G. 4Loko”

In which the clothes make the man…

Since time immemorial (2005) Steve Smith has been defined by that one quality all sitcom teens- to get some action. He’s tried and tried (and I believe at least once successfully got some). But the writers will always go back to that well as long as Steve remains a single, horny boy (they should think about getting him a long-term girlfriend again, Debbie or Akiko maybe). But in the meantime we get today’s episode

Steve is in class successfully flirting with a girl who says that he should go to Vince Chung’s end of the year party. He says he doesn’t know if he will given that he knows Vince doesn’t want him there. That’s when the girl promises to give him a handjob if he does show up. So off he goes to figure out how to get into the party. He learns Vince will only let him in if he gets the original batch of 4Loko, the alcohol energy drink.

So he and Snot go to Roger’s attic but find he’s not there. He does learn that the batch is in the hands of a bar owner, Dave. Steve decides to steal some of Roger’s outfits (bought off dead people for their wallets, as he lies to Snot) in order to try to fool the bar thinking they are adults. They manage to get to the bar and everyone thinks they are two regulars. But Dave is not there, as he is attending a wedding. The two make there way over to the wedding and try to get Dave’s attention but the personas get into trouble, with Steve forced to make a hilarious toast and Snot getting cornered by the bride in the bathroom.

The only appearance from these two stoners

Steve and Snot manage to be picked up by Roger but are kicked out of the Kohl’s Cash Cab after getting a question wrong. They end up in Chimdale but manage to spot Dave and retrieve the O.G. 4Loko. Unfortunately the Japanese mafia corner them and get Steve’s dentist persona to perform a procedure on their boss. Steve ends up pulling out his tongue and he and Snot escape on the 4Loko.

The 4Loko is lost but they still end up at Vince Chung’s party. They barge in, Steve kisses the girl but as his persona so everyone thinks he’s a perverted old man. Steve and Snot escape and Snot cheers him up by saying that he did become a man through all of his adventures. They are rescued by Barry and Toshi before the cops can track them down.

Stray Observations

Vince Chung makes a brief return in what feels like a long time, still voiced by John Cho. We never did learn about his dark secret, even after visiting http://www.vincewasmolested .com

No appearance from Stan and Francine and brief appearances from Hayley Jeff and not to mention what’s his name

The events of Helping Handis is mentioned when Steve says Vince only likes him when he has breasts

Final Thoughts: Solid episode with the right amount of American Dad! insanity

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...