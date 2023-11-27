Favorite “Best Original Song” Oscar Winners Tournament–And the Winner Is…

Before I announce the winner, I’d just like to say thanks to everyone who participated in this tournament. I hope it was fun for you! Personally, I really enjoyed hearing all of the different songs from such a wide variety of styles and eras, many of which I wasn’t familiar with before this. If I had to pick one favorite “discovery” from this, I think I’d have to give it to “Thanks for the Memory”–I’d never really listened to the song before, and even though it went out early, it’s a really great song that works so well in the context of the scene it appeared in. Even without knowing anything about the rest of the film, that one scene just works so well on its own.

Anyway, on to the results!

In the consolation round, “When You Wish Upon a Star” eked out a victory over “Moon River” by a score of 23 to 21. I consider this at least a measure of justice for Disney’s signature tune not making it into the finals of the Disney Song bracket.

And, of course, the big winner is “Over the Rainbow,” which handily defeated all comers up to an including the “Theme From Shaft.” Final score in the championship match was 33 to 11 in favor of the Wizard of Oz ballad, and for me it’s hard to argue that “Over the Rainbow” doesn’t deserve the win.

Thanks, again, for voting!

