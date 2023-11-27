Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 86

Group 84 Results
|72.73%
|Death’s Door
|Avarice
|63.64%
|Heaven Burns Red
|Smoke That Obstructs the Path
|63.64%
|Kamihime Project
|This year I decided to conquer the world
|63.64%
|Psychonauts 2
|Eye Shrine Jam
|63.64%
|Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour
|Pirates blade
|63.64%
|SpiderHeck
|Seven Shooter
|54.55%
|Rakugaki Kingdom
|恋色マスタースパーク (ラクガキキングダムVersion)
|54.55%
|Kaiju Wars
|Bomb Bay
|54.55%
|Cloudpunk: City of Ghosts
|The Showdown
|54.55%
|Atelier Ryza 2
|Where Fire Lives
|45.45%
|Tunic
|Early Birds
|45.45%
|UNBEATABLE [white label]
|WAITING by peak divide & Rachel Lake
|36.36%
|Dyson Sphere Program
|Dyson Sphere Main Theme
|36.36%
|CAPCOMS fighting collection
|Cammy’s Theme: HYPER STREET FIGHTER II CAP-JAMS ver.
|36.36%
|Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game-Definitive Edition
|Bollywood
|36.36%
|LaTale Online
|Chronos’ Time
|36.36%
|Edge of Eternity
|Battle of Eternity
|27.27%
|Mundaun
|Opening
|27.27%
|Psychonauts 2
|The Quarry
|18.18%
|Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
|Planet in Pre-Bloom
|18.18%
|Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!
|N Gin
|18.18%
|Little Nightmares II
|Disposable Entertainment
|9.09%
|Kirby’s Dream Land 3 SP (NSO)
|Grass Land 3
|9.09%
|Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
|Fire Sanctuary
Projected Bubble: 53.33%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 86 will be active until Tuesday, November 28th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 87 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 86 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 86 is open until Tuesday, November 28th at 10:00PM Pacific