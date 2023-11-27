Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 86

Group 84 Results 72.73% Death’s Door Avarice 63.64% Heaven Burns Red Smoke That Obstructs the Path 63.64% Kamihime Project This year I decided to conquer the world 63.64% Psychonauts 2 Eye Shrine Jam 63.64% Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour Pirates blade 63.64% SpiderHeck Seven Shooter 54.55% Rakugaki Kingdom 恋色マスタースパーク (ラクガキ​キングダムVersion) 54.55% Kaiju Wars Bomb Bay 54.55% Cloudpunk: City of Ghosts The Showdown 54.55% Atelier Ryza 2 Where Fire Lives 45.45% Tunic Early Birds 45.45% UNBEATABLE [white label] WAITING by peak divide & Rachel Lake 36.36% Dyson Sphere Program Dyson Sphere Main Theme 36.36% CAPCOMS fighting collection Cammy’s Theme: HYPER STREET FIGHTER II CAP-JAMS ver. 36.36% Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game-Definitive Edition Bollywood 36.36% LaTale Online Chronos’ Time 36.36% Edge of Eternity Battle of Eternity 27.27% Mundaun Opening 27.27% Psychonauts 2 The Quarry 18.18% Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Planet in Pre-Bloom 18.18% Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! N Gin 18.18% Little Nightmares II Disposable Entertainment 9.09% Kirby’s Dream Land 3 SP (NSO) Grass Land 3 9.09% Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Fire Sanctuary Remember The Fallen 45.45% Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster The Final Battle 45.45% Let’s Build a Zoo The Holocene 45.45% Memento Mori Pray 45.45% Mighty Fight Federation Heckbane-swole 4 souls! 45.45% Roadwarden Roadwarden Reprise 45.45% Melatonin New Day 45.45% Shadow Warrior 3 Dragon’s Breath 45.45% Later Alligator Alligator Public Transit 45.45% Genshin Impact Blossoms of Summer Night 45.45% The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki I’m Grimcats! 45.45% Tunic Early Birds 45.45% UNBEATABLE [white label] WAITING by peak divide & Rachel Lake 36.36% Dyson Sphere Program Dyson Sphere Main Theme 36.36% CAPCOMS fighting collection Cammy’s Theme: HYPER STREET FIGHTER II CAP-JAMS ver. 36.36% Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game-Definitive Edition Bollywood 36.36% LaTale Online Chronos’ Time 36.36% Edge of Eternity Battle of Eternity 27.27% Mundaun Opening 27.27% Psychonauts 2 The Quarry 18.18% Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Planet in Pre-Bloom 18.18% Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! N Gin 18.18% Little Nightmares II Disposable Entertainment 9.09% Kirby’s Dream Land 3 SP (NSO) Grass Land 3 9.09% Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Fire Sanctuary Projected Bubble: 53.33%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 86 will be active until Tuesday, November 28th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 87 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 86 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 86 is open until Tuesday, November 28th at 10:00PM Pacific

