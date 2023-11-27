30 Day Pop Culture Character Challenge Day 27: Hackers & Tech Workers

The month of November is all about the examination of different types of characters in pop culture across all the various mediums – not just TV and film, for example. Thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway, today we want to talk a bit about the characters who are in the fields of being hackers and just tech/IT workers in general. Who have been good examples of these roles and what was just so disconnected from reality that you wanted to smash things? The best and worst of the cliches?

Bonus question: Most ridiculous hacking sequence?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...