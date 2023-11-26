30 Day Pop Culture Character Challenge Day 26: Pets!

The month of November is all about the examination of different types of characters in pop culture across all the various mediums – not just TV and film, for example. Thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway, today we want to talk a bit about the characters who are… pets! Whether they’re ones like Garfield or Jiji, or some of the more adorable real ones that end up stuffed in a turkey in The League, which are your favorite pets and which ones just made the whole thing worse?

Bonus question: Best and worst of the troublemaker pets?

Extra bonus question: Best and worst pet-in-danger sequence? We’re looking at you, Dante’s Peak!

