30 Day Pop Culture Character Challenge Day 25: Priests, Clergy, & Exorcists

The month of November is all about the examination of different types of characters in pop culture across all the various mediums – not just TV and film, for example. Thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway, today we want to talk a bit about the characters who are in the fields of being priests and clergy and other roles of religious importance as well as exorcists and the like. What’s the best and worst of these and do you prefer them in lighter roles or serious dramatic roles? Is their use in horror overplayed or still meaningful?

Bonus question: Is there a particular religious group you wish had more exposure for more storytelling?

