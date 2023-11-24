Job Rants Thread – 11/24/2023 – Comatose

Hey, all; Happy, Healthy and the Blackest of Fridays –

Yeah, I’m ever-so-out, this week; in more ways than one. For those of you who celebrated American Thanksgiving, yesterday, I hope that the festivities were lively and homely, and that the spread was grand. Indeed, I can most certainly say that it was for me and mine. However, that also means that, as a single man living mostly on his own meager cooking, I am still rather feeling the affects of such a large by such a large meal. Thus, with visions of demonic turkeys, stuffing beasts, and giant gelatinous blobs of cranberry sauce plaguing my waking nightmares, l leave you.

Someday, I might again wake from this gluttonous narcosis. To once again rant and rave about the fluid state of employment and other such frustrations, but today is not that day. Pepto, take me away. NB: In case it was unclear, this post was originally composed on Thanksgiving Night, November 23rd. The author is currently feeling much better and apologizes for the tone and overly-florid language of the above post.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the say, safe trip home if out, and great weekend, And remember: One’s eyes should never exceed the size of one’s stomach; no matter how good the spread may look.

