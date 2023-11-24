Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Nov. 24

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:

Dennis Chase, a biotech project manager from Palm Springs, California;

Danielle Maurer, a digital marketing manager from Peachtree Corners, Georgia; and

Fred Nelson, a university professor from Fresno, California.

Jeopardy!

TIPS FROM THE ANCIENTS // FAMOUS GINGERS // SIGN O’ THE TIMES // IN EXPLICABLE // I’D LIKE A DRINK // IT’S THE COCKATIEL HOUR

DD1 – 800 – TIPS FROM THE ANCIENTS – Completes the Hippocratic injunction “to help, or at least, to do…” (Danielle added 2,200.)

Scores at first break: Fred 2,400, Danielle 1,400, Dennis 3,000.

Scores going into DJ: Fred 4,800, Danielle 7,400, Dennis 6,200.

Double Jeopardy!

NASHVILLE, GEOGRAPHIC // FICTIONAL MOVIE BANDS // POSSESSIVE BOOK TITLES // AN AMERICAN IN PARIS // CHESS // “A”DJECTIVES

DD2 – 1,600 – “A”DJECTIVES – Looking for a word to describe a cloudless sky? Try this light blue (Dennis added 9,000.)

DD3 – 2,000 – NASHVILLE, GEOGRAPHIC – A very rich businessman gave his name & money to this prestigious university in Nashville; Go Commodores! (Danielle added 5,000.)

Scores going into FJ: Fred 8,400, Danielle 16,800, Dennis 30,600.

Final Jeopardy!

BUSINESS – This company announced “On September 29th, 2023, we will send out the last red envelope”

Everyone was correct on FJ, with Dennis adding $3,003 to advance with 33,603.

Final scores: Fred 16,800, Danielle 33,600, Dennis 33,603.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is no harm? DD2 – What is azure? DD3 – What is Vanderbilt? FJ – What is Netflix?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...