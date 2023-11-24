Friday New Music 11/24

not apples here, hey donna’s re-issues their cool
— Almost Honest – The Hex of Penn’s Woods
— anaiis – this is no longer a dream (deluxe)
— Be-Bop Deluxe – Hot Valves EP (Vinyl Reissue)
— Bill Gould (of Faith No More) and Jared Blum – The Eclipse
— Birdmark (Manuel Gagneux of Zeal & Ardor) – Tristan EP
— Buckcherry – Time Bomb (Vinyl Reissue)
— Busta Rhymes – BLOCKBUSTA
— Captain Beefheart and The Magic Band – Shiny Beast (Bat Chain Puller) (45th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)
— Caress – Night Call
— Coheed and Cambria – Live at The Starland Ballroom (Vinyl Reissue)
— The Coronas – The Best of the Early Days
— Cruciamentum – Obsidian Refractions
— David J – From the Attic (Vinyl Release)
— De La Soul – 3 Feet High and Rising (Vinyl Box Set)
— Devin Townsend – Infinity (25th Anniversary Edition)
— DJ Muggs and Dean Hurley – Divinity (Original Motion Picture Score)
— The Donnas – Get Skintight (Vinyl Reissue)
— The Donnas – Turn 21 (Vinyl Reissue)
— Eden Rain – All Things Change EP
— The English Beat – I Just Can’t Stop (Expanded)
— The Flaming Lips – Live At The Paradise Lounge, Boston Oct. 27, 2002 (Vinyl Release)
— Future Static – Liminality
— Gram Parsons and the Fallen Angels – The Last Roundup: Live from the Bijou Cafe in Philadelphia March 16th, 1973
— Guided By Voices – Nowhere to Go But Up
— Human Interest – Empathy Lives in Outer Space EP
— The Jesus lizard – Blue (Vinyl Reissue)
— Jethro Tull – WarChild II (Vinyl Reissue)
— Joe Jackson – Mr. Joe Jackson presents: Max Champion in ‘What A Racket!’
— John Prine – The Oh Boy Singles
— Joni Mitchell – Court and Spark Demos (Vinyl Release)
— Judy Garland – Judy Garland: Classic Duets
— Kamaiyah – Another Summer Night
— Linkin Park – Lost Demos (Vinyl Release)
— Margo Price – Strays (Live at Grimey’s)
— Meat Puppets – Forbidden Places (Vinyl Reissue)
— merci, mercy – Like An Orchid EP
— MF Tomlinson – We Are Still Wild Horses – Remixed EP
— My Morning Jacket – Happy Holiday!
— NAS – Nas, I Am…The Autobiography (Vinyl Reissue)
— Noah Kahan – Cape Elizabeth EP (Vinyl Reissue)
— Norah Jones – Norah Jones is Playing Along (Vinyl Release)
— O. – SLICE EP
— Pole – Tempus Remix EP
— Raze Regal & White Denim Inc – Raze Regal & White Denim Inc
— Rilo Kiley – Under the Blacklight (Vinyl Reissue)
— Screaming Trees – Live at Egg Studios
— The Sleeping Souls – Just Before the World Starts Burning
— Smash Mouth – Fush Yu Mang (Vinyl Reissue)
— Snoop Dogg – Doggystyle (30th Anniversary Edition)
— Snow Strippers – Night Killaz Vol 1 EP
— Sparks – Live at the Record Plant 1974
— Spector – Here Come the Early Nights
— Spock’s Beard – Feel Euphoria (20th Anniversary Edition)
— Take That – This Life
— Tantric – Tantric (Vinyl Reissue)
— Teen Daze – Quiet City EP
— Turnstile x BADBADNOTGOOD – New Heart Designs EP (Vinyl Release)
— Various Artists – Asteroid City (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Vinyl Release)
— Various Artists – Noise for Now: Vol 1
— WAR – The World Is A Ghetto: 50th Anniversary Collector’s Edition
— Willie Nelson – Shotgun Willie (50th Anniversary Edition) (Vinyl Release)
— Zara Larsson – Honor the Light EP