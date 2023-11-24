Friday New Music 11/24

not apples here, hey donna’s re-issues their cool

— Almost Honest – The Hex of Penn’s Woods

— anaiis – this is no longer a dream (deluxe)

— Be-Bop Deluxe – Hot Valves EP (Vinyl Reissue)

— Bill Gould (of Faith No More) and Jared Blum – The Eclipse

— Birdmark (Manuel Gagneux of Zeal & Ardor) – Tristan EP

— Buckcherry – Time Bomb (Vinyl Reissue)

— Busta Rhymes – BLOCKBUSTA

— Captain Beefheart and The Magic Band – Shiny Beast (Bat Chain Puller) (45th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

— Caress – Night Call

— Coheed and Cambria – Live at The Starland Ballroom (Vinyl Reissue)

— The Coronas – The Best of the Early Days

— Cruciamentum – Obsidian Refractions

— David J – From the Attic (Vinyl Release)

— De La Soul – 3 Feet High and Rising (Vinyl Box Set)

— Devin Townsend – Infinity (25th Anniversary Edition)

— DJ Muggs and Dean Hurley – Divinity (Original Motion Picture Score)

— The Donnas – Get Skintight (Vinyl Reissue)

— The Donnas – Turn 21 (Vinyl Reissue)

— Eden Rain – All Things Change EP

— The English Beat – I Just Can’t Stop (Expanded)

— The Flaming Lips – Live At The Paradise Lounge, Boston Oct. 27, 2002 (Vinyl Release)

— Future Static – Liminality

— Gram Parsons and the Fallen Angels – The Last Roundup: Live from the Bijou Cafe in Philadelphia March 16th, 1973

— Guided By Voices – Nowhere to Go But Up

— Human Interest – Empathy Lives in Outer Space EP

— The Jesus lizard – Blue (Vinyl Reissue)

— Jethro Tull – WarChild II (Vinyl Reissue)

— Joe Jackson – Mr. Joe Jackson presents: Max Champion in ‘What A Racket!’

— John Prine – The Oh Boy Singles

— Joni Mitchell – Court and Spark Demos (Vinyl Release)

— Judy Garland – Judy Garland: Classic Duets

— Kamaiyah – Another Summer Night

— Linkin Park – Lost Demos (Vinyl Release)

— Margo Price – Strays (Live at Grimey’s)

— Meat Puppets – Forbidden Places (Vinyl Reissue)

— merci, mercy – Like An Orchid EP

— MF Tomlinson – We Are Still Wild Horses – Remixed EP

— My Morning Jacket – Happy Holiday!

— NAS – Nas, I Am…The Autobiography (Vinyl Reissue)

— Noah Kahan – Cape Elizabeth EP (Vinyl Reissue)

— Norah Jones – Norah Jones is Playing Along (Vinyl Release)

— O. – SLICE EP

— Pole – Tempus Remix EP

— Raze Regal & White Denim Inc – Raze Regal & White Denim Inc

— Rilo Kiley – Under the Blacklight (Vinyl Reissue)

— Screaming Trees – Live at Egg Studios

— The Sleeping Souls – Just Before the World Starts Burning

— Smash Mouth – Fush Yu Mang (Vinyl Reissue)

— Snoop Dogg – Doggystyle (30th Anniversary Edition)

— Snow Strippers – Night Killaz Vol 1 EP

— Sparks – Live at the Record Plant 1974

— Spector – Here Come the Early Nights

— Spock’s Beard – Feel Euphoria (20th Anniversary Edition)

— Take That – This Life

— Tantric – Tantric (Vinyl Reissue)

— Teen Daze – Quiet City EP

— Turnstile x BADBADNOTGOOD – New Heart Designs EP (Vinyl Release)

— Various Artists – Asteroid City (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Vinyl Release)

— Various Artists – Noise for Now: Vol 1

— WAR – The World Is A Ghetto: 50th Anniversary Collector’s Edition

— Willie Nelson – Shotgun Willie (50th Anniversary Edition) (Vinyl Release)

— Zara Larsson – Honor the Light EP

