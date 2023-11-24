30 Day Pop Culture Character Challenge Day 24: Muppets

The month of November is all about the examination of different types of characters in pop culture across all the various mediums – not just TV and film, for example. Thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway, today we want to talk a bit about the characters who are… muppets! While The Muppets is obviously the most well-known, there are a lot of others that have been used over the years and a lot of shows will bring them in through some creative means.

Who are your favorite and least favorite muppets and who gets too much attention compared to those that need more?

And what’s your favorite muppet project?

