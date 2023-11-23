The 2023 MST3K Turkey Day Thread Is Asking For Your Donations

It’s time for a yearly celebration of cheesy movies from some guys (and a gal) stuck up in space. You can view the extra-large (two days plus!) marathon this year via multiple outlets, notably on YouTube, or other places like Shout! or Pluto. Here’s the schedule, per a list I just randomly grabbed off the internet.

Anything tagged as “surgically enhanced” is an upscaled version of an older episode. They tried this with a few episodes last year and people seemed to like it. It’s not a terrible idea!

Thursday 11/23

9AM ET/6AM PT: Bride Of The Monster

11AM ET/8AM PT: The Pumaman (Surgically Enhanced)

1PM ET/10AM PT: Escape 2000

3PM ET/12PM PT: Beyond Atlantis

5PM ET/2PM PT: The Beatniks

7PM ET/4PM PT: Viking Women and the Sea Serpent

9PM ET/6PM PT: The Giant Gila Monster

11PM ET/8PM PT: The Starfighters (Surgically Enhanced)

Friday 11/24

1AM ET/10PM PT: Munchie

3AM ET/12AM PT: Master Ninja II

5AM ET/2AM PT: Catalina Caper (Surgically Enhanced)

7AM ET/4AM PT: Operation Kid Brother

9AM ET/6AM PT: The Bubble

11AM ET/8AM PT: Time Chasers

1PM ET/10AM PT: Horror Of Party Beach (Surgically Enhanced)

3PM ET/12PM PT: Prince Of Space

5PM ET/2PM PT: Doctor Mordrid

7PM ET/4PM PT: Girl In Gold Boots

9PM ET/6PM PT: Stranded In Space

11PM ET/8PM PT: Gorgo

Saturday 11/25

1AM ET/10PM PT: Santo in the Treasure of Dracula

3AM ET/12AM PT: Santa Claus Conquers The Martians

5AM ET/2AM PT: Santa Claus

7AM ET/4AM PT: The Christmas Dragon

Of course, the elephant in the room is the current crowdfunding effort for a Season 14, which has not fared as well as they’d want. Not having it on Kickstarter is one significant issue. The other major point, honestly, is that I think people in general are just exhausted with crowdfunding and with wallets tightening everywhere, stuff like this just isn’t going to be funded. Here’s to hopes they cross the line for at least six episodes, but…yeah.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...