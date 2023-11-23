Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Nov. 23

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:

Amy Bekkerman, a copy editor from Durham, New Hampshire;

Ed Hashima, a community college history professor from Sacramento, California; and

Jen Jazwinski, a youth services librarian from Algonquin, Illinois.

Jeopardy!

THE “A” LIST // BIBLICAL ZOO // WATCHAMACALLIT // THEY COME IN SEVENS // PUT ME IN // COACH

DD1 – 1,000 – BIBLICAL ZOO – After crossing this, Miriam led a chorus of “the horse and his rider hath he thrown into the sea” (Jen added 1,000.)

Scores at first break: Jen 2,800, Ed 5,000, Amy 1,400.

Scores going into DJ: Jen 2,800, Ed 7,000, Amy 6,600.

Double Jeopardy!

NORDIC LITERATURE // CARTOON THEME SONGS // NAME THAT REBELLION // MODERN ARCHITECTURAL STYLES // _ OF _ // OXYMORONS

DD2 – 800 – NAME THAT REBELLION – Pennsylvania, 1794: The Feds versus farmers over a tax on liquor (Ed added 4,000.)

DD3 – 1,200 – _ OF _ – Similes, metaphors & personification, for example (Jen added 9,000.)

Scores going into FJ: Jen 20,200, Ed 23,000, Amy 14,600.

Final Jeopardy!

SCIENCE ETYMOLOGY – First detected in the Sun’s atmosphere in 1868, it got its name from an old word for sun

Amy and Jen were correct on FJ, with Jen doubling up to advance with 40,400.

Final scores: Jen 40,400, Ed 5,000, Amy 29,100.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the Red Sea? DD2 – What is the Whiskey Rebellion? DD3 – What are figures of speech? FJ – What is helium?

