Happy Thanksgiving!

Today’s Discussion – Comic Book Families

The definition and make up of families has evolved over the years.

We are looking at traditional ones and the families brought together through friendships in the wide world of comic books.

Which ones are the best of the best and which are the most dysfunctional?

Which sibling rivalry has the most tension?

Which family or families would you like to see reunited?

Thanks for stopping by to Chat!

I’m thankful that we have these discussions week in and week out and I’m grateful we have such a great circle of comic lovers and those that join us from time to time when the schedule allows it. I appreciate each and every one of you. You definitely keep things lively around here!

Thank you for being a friend!

