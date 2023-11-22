The Day Thread Gets Wild About Anchorage (11/22)

There’s something charming about local commercials. What they lack in big-budget polish they often make up in personable, folksy charm. And then every once in a while, something comes along that can’t be simply be categorized with news anchor skits and mattress sales pitches. . .

In 1981, this TV spot premiered in Alaska, modeled on A Chorus Line and directed by Bob Kurtz (who among other things, later worked on the Mr. DNA sequence in Jurassic Park). According to this recollection of how it came to be, Wild About Anchorage had modest expectations attached to it, primarily the goal of pitching Anchorage as part of the Alaskan experience rather than merely an urban transportation hub. Those expectations were far exceeded as the commercial won a Clio Award and the musical number struck a strong chord with the public, staying in use for decades and remaining a fond memory for many.

The moose character was singled out, named Seymour and became a solo celebrity:

source: Busy Beaver Button Museum

When the slogan was finally retired well into this century, Seymour even responded to concerns. I don’t remember much about the new Big Wild Life campaign, and that’s okay. You really only need one local theme song if it’s as amazing as “Wild About Anchorage.”

