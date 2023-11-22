The Night Thread Gets STUMPED!

Immaculate molars, baby!

HOW MUCH IS THE FISH? HOW MUCH IS FISH? HOW MUCH IS THE CHIPS? DOES THE FISH HAVE CHIPS?

Stump were an Irish-English music group active from 1983 to 1988. During their time together they released two EPs, several singles, one mini-album (Quirk Out, 1986) and a single full-length album (A Fierce Pancake, 1988). One of the songs from their full-length (“Charlton Heston”) apparently peaked at #72 on the UK Singles Chart, but the song it seems they are best remembered for is “Buffalo” – your experience may be different depending on your age and location, but at any rate the music video was still getting semi-regular airplay on Much Music in Canada in the early nineties, long after the group had already broken up. While they dabbled in any number of genres, Stump’s music is often compared to that of Captain Beefheart (and the track above is no exception), so if that sounds like something you might enjoy , then by all means give it a go!

OPTIONAL DISCUSSION PROMPT: What are some songs that you remember from when you were younger that seem to be kind of forgotten today?

Have a Great Night Thread, Avocado!

