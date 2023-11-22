Color Outside the Lines

Hello! Welcome to COTL, a discussion place for BIPOC. Posted the first 3 Wednesdays of the month

Thread Rules

We ask that only those who identify as people of color participate in this discussion. White Avocados, while valued members of this community, should remain in ‘lurk’ mode. Shaming and hateful speech are unacceptable. Please keep potentially traumatic content safely behind spoiler tags. Nobody on this thread is more or less a person of color than anyone else. (We will not set clearly delineated boundaries on who qualifies as a ‘person of color.’ As a starting point, this thread uses the definition of ‘non-European heritage of sufficient prominence to affect one’s navigation of a society built on white normativity.’ However, we recognize that there are identities which skirt either side of the divide. If people feel that they meaningfully experience the identity of being a person of color, then they are welcome to participate.)

Ahhh, we meet again.

So I love Iman Vellani. She’s awesome and would highly recommend watching her youtube interviews: pure joy.

To be honest, this video (made before the strikes ) sold me on watching the film and the chemistry between the cast is electric. I kind of wish the whole film was just this. Them chatting and having fun. Not forgetting the rest of the excellent cast (including SLJ and Zenobia Shroff). I promise I’m not a Marvel shill. Honest. I swear.

As a westernized South Asian child of immigrants, the Disney+ Ms Marvel show really connected with me (not least because I’m a fan of the comics), but also because I joyfully overheard S.P. Balasubrahmanyam’s vocals for just a few seconds: having heard his vocals my whole life, finally in a major western Hollywood production. R.I.P.

The show had some faults (3rd act CGI-itis, villain issues), but Iman was a delight and now there’s a follow-up in the Captain Marvel sequel movie (directed by Nia DaCosta) called The Marvels.

As some of you may have heard, The Marvels has done incredibly poorly at the Box Office and is being critically pilloried. I just watched it this weekend and thought it was no where near as bad as people are making out to be & thought it way better than the recent Thor: Nepotism and Squander.

I wonder how much of the fact that certain people seem to be “not as interested or connecting with these films” when coincidentally a lot of diversity & women started appearing at the forefront, is playing into all this? We just forgetting all the Captain Marvel haters and review bombers? Apparently the Rotten Tomatoes has bounced back, but I can’t help but wonder what happens next, given the poor commercial performance and Ms Marvel’s lowest watched ratings?

Then again Marvel haven’t exactly been doing themselves any favours lately spreading themselves thin & generally lacking cohesive narrative & writing focus?

Anyways to the prompt: What’s your thoughts on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “decline,” the failure of ‘The Marvels’ (product be producting?) and representation in Hollywood blockbusters in general?

Feel free to discuss other matters important to you! Hope you’re having a nice day!

