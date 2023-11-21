Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Nov. 21

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:

Sandy Olive, a high school English teacher from Saint Louis, Missouri;

Ed Hashima, a community college history professor from Sacremento, California ; and

Nick Heise, a technical solutions engineer from Madison, Wisconsin.

Jeopardy!

A DROP IN WHICH OCEAN?// CAR TUNES // SPEAK OF THE DEVIL // CHICKEN SOUP // 2B OR NOT 2B // ALL ABOUT ACTING

DD1 – 600 – SPEAK OF THE DEVIL – This 17th c. work says, “Abashed the devil stood, and felt how awful goodness is… saw, and pined his loss” (Sandy added 2,600.)

Scores at first break: Nick 1,200, Ed 3,800, Sandy 1,800.

Scores going into DJ: Nick 3,400, Ed 4,200, Sandy 5,400.

Double Jeopardy!

19th CENTURY SCRAPBOOK // INTERNATIONAL CINEMA SHOWCASE // TEACHING // COMMUNICATION // A PAIN IN THE “R”s // MAKE THE PHRASE

DD2 – 1,600 – TEACHING – This term for a list of items to be covered in a course is from the Greek for “parchment label” (Ed added 4,000.)

DD3 (video) – 2,000 – 19th CENTURY SCRAPBOOK – Pictured here (a bald man with a mustache in military gear) around 1890, he was the original “Iron Man” (Ed added 7,000.)

Scores going into FJ: Nick 5,800, Ed 29,600, Sandy 10,600.

Final Jeopardy!

TELEVISION – This series grew out of a screenplay titled “Murdoch”

Everyone was incorrect on FJ, which really could have used some kind of additional hint in the clue. Ed bet 0 to advance with 29,600.

Final scores: Nick 1, Ed 29,600, Sandy 10,600.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “Paradise Lost”? DD2 – What is a syllabus? DD3 – Who was Bismarck? FJ – What is “Succession”?

