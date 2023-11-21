It’s Fun to Go to The Cat in the Hat Burger King Night Thread, But You’ve Got to Know How

Hello Avocados

My name is Scrat

And I do not hate

The Cat in the Hat

I find it quite weird

But also kind of funny

That it didn’t make

Oodles and oodles in money



It had everything going for it

If I do say so myself

But people instead saw Will Ferrell

Not sitting on a shelf



Now at Burger King

All girls and all boys

Could get one of ten

Cool Cat in the Hat toys



To have collected all ten

Would have been my wish

But the only one of them

That I got was the fish



Now this family movie

Filled with jokes about poo and pee

Also had festive ornaments

To hang on your Christmas tree



Burger King had those

They were quite a sweet deal

At a special low price

With each value meal



Still reading?

Okay, I’m done with the rhymes

Honestly this felt quite hard

And lazy at the same time

Have a great night, y’all!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...