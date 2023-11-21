It’s Fun to Go to The Cat in the Hat Burger King Night Thread, But You’ve Got to Know How

Hello Avocados
My name is Scrat
And I do not hate
The Cat in the Hat
I find it quite weird
But also kind of funny
That it didn’t make
Oodles and oodles in money
It had everything going for it
If I do say so myself
But people instead saw Will Ferrell
Not sitting on a shelf
Now at Burger King
All girls and all boys
Could get one of ten
Cool Cat in the Hat toys
To have collected all ten
Would have been my wish
But the only one of them
That I got was the fish
Now this family movie
Filled with jokes about poo and pee
Also had festive ornaments
To hang on your Christmas tree
Burger King had those
They were quite a sweet deal
At a special low price
With each value meal
Still reading?
Okay, I’m done with the rhymes
Honestly this felt quite hard
And lazy at the same time
Have a great night, y’all!