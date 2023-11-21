Director Profile: Frank Borzage

Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… Frank Borzage.

Highly recommended: Seventh Heaven, The Mortal Storm

Recommended: Lazybones, Lucky Star, A Farewell to Arms, Man’s Castle, Little Man, What Now?, Desire, History Is Made at Night, Moonrise

Worth a look: After Tomorrow, Young America, Secrets, No Greater Glory, Mannequin, Strange Cargo, Stage Door Canteen

Next week’s director is… Robert Zemeckis.

