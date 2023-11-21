30 Day Pop Culture Character Challenge Day 21: Jocks & Nerds

The month of November is all about the examination of different types of characters in pop culture across all the various mediums – not just TV and film, for example. Thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway, today we want to talk a bit about the world of jocks and nerds when approached in your favorite media and entertainment across all mediums. What’s been the best and worst examples of this – and the dynamic between the two – as well as which ones have aged the worst?

Bonus question: Best subversion of the tropes?

Extra bonus question: Film that best defines a generation of this in each decade?

