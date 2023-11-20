Favorite “Best Original Song” Oscar Winners Tournament–Round 5

Our Final Four is set! But first, here are some highlights from the previous round:

The only top-four seeded song not to make it all the way to the Final Four was “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head” which was upset by #5 seed “Moon River” (27-18).

“When You Wish Upon a Star” prevailed against “Que Sera, Sera” (29-14) to become the last Disney song standing.

“Theme from Shaft” eliminated perennial holiday classic “White Christmas” (28-19), making it the most recent song remaining by a full decade.

Finally, “Over the Rainbow” continued to dominate, knocking out “Let It Go” with a score of 40-8.

Three of the four remaining are ballads that share a certain thematic similarity about wishing, dreaming, or longing for something. Dorothy Gale dreams of “a place where there isn’t any trouble.” Holly Golightly yearns to be swept away to someplace new and unpredictable. And Jiminy Cricket just sings about wishing in general, and the faith that dreams can and do come true. And then there’s “Theme from Shaft,” the funk powerhouse that’s just talkin’ ’bout Shaft–can you dig it?

I’m sure that says something about us here at The Avocado, or maybe about the Academy voters, or even about society in general, but I’m not totally sure what it is.

And now, on with the Final Four!

