AVoCADo GamesCast-ing Call #97

Hey folks! We’re recording the next episode of the AVoCADo GamesCast this coming weekend. We’re going to be chatting about three topics: 1) the Game Awards nominees; 2) games we’ve been playing lately; 3) hazy gaming memories from your childhood.

If you are available and want to participate, please provide in the comments below:

Your Skype handle, if I don’t already have it What days/times this weekend you’re available, and which time zone you’re located in Any other topics you’d like to discuss, if you have them

Recording should take roughly 2.5 to 3 hours.

As always, the GamesCast welcomes participants from diverse backgrounds. Regardless of your age, gender, sexual orientation, or cultural background, if you have something to say, we’d love to have you. We would especially love to have more women+ on the podcast; please sign up if you’re interested. Newcomers are welcome. The only hardware requirements are a decent-quality mic for recording (the mic on a mid-range headset usually suffices) and a stable Internet connection.

Let’s chat about video games!

(Credit to Science is Bad for the header art.)

Privacy-related disclaimers You can create a second Skype handle if your existing handle contains your real name and you wish to remain anonymous.

Your Skype handle will only be shared with other participants.

You can provide your Skype handle in the comments, or if you’d prefer, you can email it to me at fork[dot]in[dot]the[dot]road[at]gmail[dot]com or add spanky[dot]merve on Skype.

I will only use Skype to contact you for GamesCast-related purposes, unless you indicate otherwise.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...