30 Day Pop Culture Character Challenge Day 20: Musicians

The month of November is all about the examination of different types of characters in pop culture across all the various mediums – not just TV and film, for example. Thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway, today we want to talk a bit about the world of fictional musicians, whether in bands or solo in what they do. Which ones had some real bangers of songs and who captured the look and life of a musician in the right way? And who just absolutely dropped the ball on this?

Bonus question: Who would you see in a concert, full stop?

Extra bonus question: Share a music video of a fictional performance!

