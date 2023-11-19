Thanksgiving (U.S.) Sunday Food Thread

Our family starts arriving today for the week, this is our big family holiday. Our niece and her boyfriend are coming in on Amtrak from NYC, she wanted to avoid the airport this year. Cookies and pies will be baked. Pumpkin and pecan pies are always on the menu, then at least two more baker’s choice pies. We’re only hosting ten for dinner but expecting another 8-10+ to show up later for dessert. I’ve always cooked the turkey on a charcoal grill with indirect heat that has yielded a tasty, slightly smoky result, this year I may try it out on the smoker. I do plan to smoke some salmon and maybe a brisket beforehand, we’ll have at least four extra eaters in the house for the week.

Today’s NYT crossword theme is related to Thanksgiving food.

