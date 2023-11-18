The Gracey & Leota Night Thread

Five months ago, a friend of a friend had some kittens to unload. I was originally only going to take the little gray one…

But they said that he seemed especially fond of his sleepy sister. And having two would mean they could keep each other entertained while I was at work…

So I adopted both Gracey and Leota. And looking back on my 28th year it was the best thing I did. They’re quite a bit bigger now…

Master Gracey with his favorite toy, the rainbow worm

Madame Leota acting cute for the camera

…but still just as adorable. I couldn’t be happier that I got both of them. There’s never a dull moment whether they’re wrestling…

…or cuddling.

