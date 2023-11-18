Animation Time #200

Wow, we’ve reached 200 threads already. I’m really glad I started doing these. I do sometimes wonder if I should be making, like, a unique discussion topic for these each week, but I’m pretty sure if I had to keep coming up with new things I would’ve burnt out on them. The main goal is to make a focal point for people to talk about cool animation they’ve come across, and it’s been managing to do that pretty well even without anything extra. I’ve gotten a lot of cool recommendations and become more familiar with a lot of cool people. So to everyone that comes to visit these things, thanks! It’s Animation Time!

What animated things have you been into lately? What’s a recent episode of something you saw that lacks a dedicated review spot? Here’s where we can talk about it! Like the old AT comment section, try to begin top-level comment threads with the name of the specific show you want to talk about in bold (assuming you are talking about a specific show), so it’s easy to find for others who want to talk about that show.

