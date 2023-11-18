30 Day Pop Culture Character Challenge Day 18: Actors, Artists, & Writers

The month of November is all about the examination of different types of characters in pop culture across all the various mediums – not just TV and film, for example. Thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway, today we want to talk a bit about the world of actors, artists, and writers. Who have been your favorite characters portraying these kinds of roles and what was something unique they brought to it? Who just couldn’t capture it well?

Bonus question: Best and worst biopic about actors, artists, or writers?

Extra bonus question: Who do you wish had a biopic about them and your dream casting?

