Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Nov. 17

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:

Carrie Cadwallader, a business intelligence manager from Aurora, Colorado;

David Ferrara, a realtor from Los Angeles, California; and

Danielle Maurer, a digital marketing manager from Peachtree Corners, Georgia.

Jeopardy!

CURLS GONE WILD // SPRINGSTEEN LYRICS // PITHY QUOTES // BONES // SOUNDS LIKE A LANGUAGE // MORE TRICKY QUESTIONS

DD1 – 1,000 – PITHY QUOTES – The King James Bible’s shortest verse, “Jesus wept”, refers to the death of this man (David added 2,400.)

Scores at first break: Danielle 2,000, David 1,800, Carrie 4,400.

Scores going into DJ: Danielle 2,400, David 800, Carrie 10,200.

Double Jeopardy!

NAME THE JAMES // BROADWAY MUSICAL SETTINGS // LIFE OF PI // PALINDROMIC YEARS // MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS // HETERONYMS

DD2 – 1,200 – BROADWAY MUSICAL SETTINGS – This musical opens with Anna’s arrival in Bangkok (Danielle added 3,200.)

DD3 – 800 – LIFE OF PI – I Kings 7:23 implies that pi equals 3, describing a round object 10 of these ancient units wide & 30 in circumference (Carrie added 5,000.)

Scores going into FJ: Danielle 16,000, David 6,000, Carrie 21,200.

Final Jeopardy!

LITERARY CHARACTERS – In his first appearance in 1902, he was described as “betwixt-and-between” a boy & a bird

Only Danielle was correct on FJ, doubling up to advance with $32,000.

Final scores: Danielle 32,000, David 0, Carrie 10,399.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who is Lazarus? DD2 – What is “The King and I”? DD3 – What is a cubit? FJ – Who is Peter Pan?

