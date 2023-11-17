Friday New Music 11/17

It’s Friday!

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:

— 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne – Welcome 2 Collegrove

— 3 (Keith Emerson, Carl Palmer, and Robert Berry) – Rockin’ the Ritz: NYC 1988 (Vinyl Reissue)

— Absolutely – Cerebrum

— Abstract Concrete (feat. The Heat’s Charles Hayward) – Abstract Concrete

— Acetone – I’m still waiting.

— Airto Moreira and Flora Purim – Airto & Flora – A Celebration: 60 Years – Sounds, Dreams & Other

— Ali Sethi + Nicholas Jaar – Intiha

— André 3000 – New Blue Sun

— Auragraph – New Standard

— Babebee – A Prophecy EP

— Bad Suns – Infinite Joy

— Bastards of Soul – Give It Right Back

— Big Something – Headspace

— Billy Porter – Black Mona Lisa

— Bizzy – I Don’t Get Breakups EP

— Bob Dylan – The Complete Budokan 1978

— Boris and Merzbow – 04092001 (Vinyl Release)

— Bryan Ferry – Mamouna – Deluxe Edition

— Cyan – Pictures From the Other Side

— Cynic – Uroboric Forms (Reissue)

— Daft Punk – Random Access Memories (Drumless Edition)

— Daniel Bachman – When the Roses Come Again

— Danny Brown – Quaranta

— Danny Daze – ::BLUE::

— Deafheaven – Sunbather (10th Anniversary Remix/Remaster)

— DijahSB – The Flower That Knew

— Divorce – Heady Metal EP

— Dolly Parton – Rockstar

— Dori Freeman – Do You Recall

— Dutch Mustard – Beauty EP

— The Dwarves – Concept Album

— EARTHGANG – Robophobia EP

— Earthside – Let the Truth Speak

— Emeli Sandé – How Were We To Know

— ENHYPEN – Orange Blood

— Evanescence – Fallen (20th Anniversary Edition)

— Fred Schneider (of The B-52s) – Destination… Christmas!

— Free Range – Loft Sessions EP

— Frost Children – Hearth Room

— Gridfailure – Shards in the Wire EP

— H31R – Headspace

— halfnoise (Paramore’s Zac Farro) – City Talk

— Homeboy Sandman – I Can’t Sell These Either

— HR (of Bad Brains) – Let Luv Lead (The Way)

— Iron & Wine – Who Can See Forever

— Jaako Eino Kalevi – Chaos Magic

— Jeremy Squires – Riddle of Stars

— Jewel – Spirit (25th Anniversary Edition)

— John Vincent III – Songs for the Canyon

— Jolie Laide (Nina Nastasia + Jeff MacLeod) – Jolie Laide

— Josh Groban – Closer (20th Anniversary Edition)

— Josh Radnor – Eulogy I

— Joshua Van Tassel – Lullabies for Adults

— Julia Bhatt – Grab Bag EP

— Juliana Hatfield – Juliana Hatfield Sings ELO

— Julie Byrne – Julie Byrne with Laugh Cry Laugh EP

— Kanii – it was nice knowing u EP

— The Kinks – The Journey – Part 2

— Kelly Moran – Vesela EP

— Kishi Bashi – Music From the Song Film: Omoiyari

— Kurupi – Mano EP

— Kurt Vile – Back to Moon Beach EP

— Kyle Gordon – Kyle Gordon is Great

— Linying – House Mouse EP

— Lil Tony – 2 Sides 2 Every Story

— Locket – Supernatural

— Luther Dickinson (of North Mississippi Allstars) – Magic Music for Family Folk

— Made For Humans (Digital 21 and Placebo’s Stefan Olsdal) – Made For Humans II

— Madness – Theatre Of the Absurd Presents C’Est La Vie

— Madge – Boxjar

— Mia June – Don’t Forget Your Bags EP

— Milli Vanilli – The Best of Milli Vanilli (35th Anniversary)

— MJ Lenderman – And The Wind (Live and Loose!)

— Mo Troper – Troper Sings Brion

— Mock Media – Mock Media II

— Montañera – A Flor De Piel

— MUSE – Absolution XX

— Nathan Melja – With Dan!

— Neil Hamburger – Season Depression Suite

— OTF (Only the Family) – Nightmares in the Trenches

— Olivia Newton-John – Totally Hot (Reissue)

— Orbiting Human Circus (feat. Julian Koster) – Quartet Plus Two

— Ozuna – Cosmo

— Pearl Jam – Vs. (30th Anniversary Edition)

— Penelope Scott — Mysteries For Rats EP

— Plain White T’s – Plain White T’s

— The Polyphonic Spree – Salvage Enterprise

— Reneé Rapp – Snow Angel (Deluxe)

— Rich Amiri – Ghetto Fabulous

— Richard Walters – Murmurate

— Ritual King – The Infinite Mirror

— Rosanne Cash – The Wheel (30th Anniversary Edition)

— Sabrina Carpenter – Fruitcake EP

— Sango – North Vol. 2

— Saunder Jurriaans – Phantom Limb

— Shania Twain – Greatest Hits (Vinyl Reissue)

— Showtek – 360 Yellow

— Smoke Fairies – Carried in Sound

— Soars – Repeater

— Soledriver (Michael Sweet and Alessandro Del Vecchio) – Return Me to Light

— Speedy Ortiz – Major Arcana (10th Anniversary Edition)

— Spencer Zahn – Statues II

— SSD – The Kids Will Have Their Say (Reissue)

— St. Lucia – Early Demos EP

— Steve Aoki – HiROQUEST: Double Helix

— TEMIC – Terror Management Theory

— Thin Lizzy – Vagabonds of the Western World (50th Anniversary Edition)

— Toosii – Jaded

— TV Erased (feat. members of SUUNS and We Are Wolves) – if you get, I want

— United Freedom Collective – Vast Oceans, Empty Skies EP

— Unknown Mortal Orchestra – II (10th Anniversary Edition)

— Unwell – Trial & Error

— Various Artists – The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (Music From & Inspired By)

— Vince Clark (of Erasure) – Sound of Silence

— Walter Wolfman Washington – Feel So At Home

— Water From Your Eyes – Crushed By Everyone

— Wayne Shorter – Night Dreamer (Vinyl Reissue)

— Wind Walkers – What If I Break?

— Wrabel – based on a true story

