30 Day Pop Culture Character Challenge Day 17: Gunslingers & Bounty Hunters

The month of November is all about the examination of different types of characters in pop culture across all the various mediums – not just TV and film, for example. Thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway, today we want to talk a bit about the world of gunslingers, men-with-no-name, and other bounty hunter types that we see in our favorite stories. Which ones do you like seeing and do you prefer them as main characters or recurring/supporting players in the story? Who was just not very good at this kind of work?

Bonus question: Who took this role too far to become unenjoyable?

Extra bonus question: Who got too much of their backstory explained which ruined the mystery?

