Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Nov. 16

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:

Scott Plummer, a software developer from Golden, Colorado;

Tim Moon, an attorney from Los Angeles, California; and

Amy Bekkerman, a copy editor from Durham, New Hampshire.

Jeopardy!

UP ABOVE // POP MUSIC // WHAT THE DICKENS! // JAILHOUSE ROCK // DAD, GUM IT // WE’LL SPOT YOU A LETTER

DD1 – 600 – WHAT THE DICKENS! – This title character becomes a successful author & marries Dora Spenlow (Amy added 1,000.)

Scores at first break: Amy 3,400, Tim 1,800, Scott 1,400.

Scores going into DJ: Amy 5,000, Tim 1,800, Scott 3,200.

Double Jeopardy!

SCULPTURE // ROBIN WILLIAMS MOVIE QUOTES // THE NAME OF THE LAW // THAT’S MISLEADING // BRIDGE ON THE RIVER // KAUAI

DD2 – 1,200 – ROBIN WILLIAMS MOVIE QUOTES – “Look at me, son. It’s not your fault” (Scott dropped $4,400 on a true DD.)

DD3 – 2,000 – THAT’S MISLEADING (two parts of the clue combine to form a compound word) – Paintings seen along the sloping path for wheelchairs (Scott dropped 3,200.)

Scores going into FJ: Amy 12,200, Tim 3,800, Scott 2,800.

Final Jeopardy!

POETS – 1793 reports of the killing of a Hector Munro by a wild animal in India may have inspired one of this man’s best-known poems

Only Scott was correct on FJ. Any bet $0 to advance with 12,200.

Final scores: Amy 12,200, Tim 0, Scott 5,599.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who is David Copperfield? DD2 – What is “Good Will Hunting”? DD3 – What is rampart? FJ – Who was William Blake?

