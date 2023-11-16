Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 84

Group 82 Results
|90.91%
|Final Fantasy VII Remake
|Let the Battles Begin! (Jukebox Version)
|72.73%
|Lila’s Sky Ark
|The Quartett
|63.64%
|Honkai Impact 3rd
|Ready
|54.55%
|Jitsu Squad
|Castle Hellstorm
|54.55%
|Unpacking
|Child’s Play
|54.55%
|Melatonin
|Desires
|54.55%
|Peace, Death! 2
|Reaper
|54.55%
|CrossCode: A New Home
|Temple of the Crater
|45.45%
|Crossy Road Castle
|Dance of the Daring
|45.45%
|Spectacular Sparky
|Full Throttle
|45.45%
|Triangle Strategy
|World Map
|45.45%
|Deltarune Chapter 2
|WELCOME TO THE CITY
|45.45%
|LaTale Online
|Knossos ~ Ancient root
|45.45%
|Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2
|Ypsilon boss
|36.36%
|Shattered – Tale of the Forgotten King
|Forteresse
|36.36%
|Happy Game
|Happy Rabbits
|36.36%
|Spectrum Forces
|Peril on the Baenia Beaches
|36.36%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
|Black Steel, Cold Embers
|27.27%
|Putt-Putt Saves the Zoo
|The Rhymin’ Gibbons
|27.27%
|Dreamscaper
|City (Combat)
|18.18%
|Star Wars: The Old Republic – Legacy of the Sith
|Manaan Underwater Theme
|18.18%
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
|Catch that Marigold! (High)
|18.18%
|Pajama Sam 2: Thunder and Lightning Aren’t So Frightening
|Main Theme
|9.09%
|Mario Tennis (NSO)
|Mario & Luigi Court
Projected Bubble: 52.63%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 84 will be active until Sunday, November 26th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 85 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 84 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 84 is open until Sunday, November 26th at 10:00PM Pacific