Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 84

Group 82 Results 90.91% Final Fantasy VII Remake Let the Battles Begin! (Jukebox Version) 72.73% Lila's Sky Ark The Quartett 63.64% Honkai Impact 3rd Ready 54.55% Jitsu Squad Castle Hellstorm 54.55% Unpacking Child's Play 54.55% Melatonin Desires 54.55% Peace, Death! 2 Reaper 54.55% CrossCode: A New Home Temple of the Crater 45.45% Crossy Road Castle Dance of the Daring 45.45% Spectacular Sparky Full Throttle 45.45% Triangle Strategy World Map 45.45% Deltarune Chapter 2 WELCOME TO THE CITY 45.45% LaTale Online Knossos ~ Ancient root 45.45% Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 Ypsilon boss 36.36% Shattered – Tale of the Forgotten King Forteresse 36.36% Happy Game Happy Rabbits 36.36% Spectrum Forces Peril on the Baenia Beaches 36.36% Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Black Steel, Cold Embers 27.27% Putt-Putt Saves the Zoo The Rhymin' Gibbons 27.27% Dreamscaper City (Combat) 18.18% Star Wars: The Old Republic – Legacy of the Sith Manaan Underwater Theme 18.18% Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Catch that Marigold! (High) 18.18% Pajama Sam 2: Thunder and Lightning Aren't So Frightening Main Theme 9.09% Mario Tennis (NSO) Mario & Luigi Court Remember The Fallen 45.45% Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident Ruler or Loser (Long Version) [Maozon feat. Nadia] 45.45% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Chururira Chururira Daddadda! | Wonderlands×Showtime 45.45% Cotton Reboot Stage 3 45.45% Toree 3D Sea mamas harbor/windy ocean (original) 45.45% Kena: Bridge of Spirits Befriending Spirits 45.45% Death's Door Mushroom Dungeon 45.45% Blue Archive Library of Omen 45.45% A Little Golf Journey Two Good Friends 45.45% Projected Bubble: 52.63%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 84 will be active until Sunday, November 26th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 85 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 84 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 84 is open until Sunday, November 26th at 10:00PM Pacific

