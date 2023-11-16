Animated Masterpiece Night Thread

Trolland is an animated classic released in 2016. By coincidence, the movie came out just days before DreamWorks Animation’s hit film Trolls, but this is, I must stress, only a coincidence. It is also a coincidence that it is sometimes sold as Trollz, but please note the “z” which makes all of the difference here.

Dude is as high as a fucking balloon

Trolland is brilliant. It has amazing animation that looks like a video game cutscene from the PS1, except that might be being unfair to the quality of the PS1. Everything looks broken, but in a very artistic way. I don’t think anyone in this is meant to have bones in their body. Also, Dick Van Dyke does a voice. Everyone loves Dick Van Dyke, including, I am assuming, the people who made this movie. I’m sure they didn’t trick his agent by saying “it’s going to look like Pixar, we promise!” Also, Dick may or may not be inebriated here. It is honestly hard to tell.

WHY DOES THIS LOOK LIKE BAD BLUE SCREEN? IT IS ANIMATED! HOW DO YOU PULL THAT OFF IN ANIMATION?!?

Anyway, the plot is that trolls like playing pranks on humans. And one troll doesn’t. And he becomes friends with a human. And there is a stupid guy trying to capture the trolls. And there is a message about acceptance and not pranking, or something. And Dick Van Dyke is very hard to understand.

I don’t think his feet are even attached to his body…

Now, you’re probably asking “how do I watch this amazing piece of cinema for myself?” Well, it’s for free on Tubi. It’s also on YouTube, but I’m not sure if it’s an official upload or not, but then again it has been there for three years, so no one has bothered to flag it. And really, if you make it all the way through this, I will be very impressed with you. Some great movies are hard to watch. Think of Trolland as the Dancer in the Dark of animated films.

Have a good night, y’all!

