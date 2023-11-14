Writing Discussion Thread talks November

What This Thread is for:

– talk about what you’re writing

– share what you’re writing, if you’re comfortable with that (and if you want or don’t want feedback, please indicate that also)

– talk about the writing process and what works and doesn’t work

– discuss things like characterization or plot issues you’re working through

– brainstorm ideas

– getting/giving positive feedback if solicited

What we’re not doing

-writing prompts

– any kind of shaming about topics or anything like that

Optional discussion Prompt: Atmosphere

Some writers are very good at projecting a certain atmosphere into their projects. You feel a sense of creepiness, despair, hope, fear, love, nostalgia, in every word. It’s hard to describe but unmistakable when it’s present.

How are you at developing atmosphere? Do you think about it, or just let it come naturally?

