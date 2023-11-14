Tuesday’s Politics thread is getting it done early

So there will be even more things I missed here. Enjoy the header, nonetheless.
Axios article on the terrifying plans The Idiot has to install up to 54,000 loyalists in the federal govt.
And a thread on it from Kyle Griffin:
I would truly love to never live through another President such as him. Please and thank you.
Interesting article in The Nation by Joan Walsh on Jennifer Weisselberg, ex-wife of Barry Weisselberg and ex DIL to Allan Weisselberg and what she’s been put through since turning over boxes of documents to the NY DA.
And a good thread on the DOJ response to The Idiot asking for more delays because he’s a whiny baby.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1724101106933104924.html
There’s my three. It’s off to the treadmill for me! Seriously. It’s right behind me. It’s staring at me and judging as I type. Which is just rude, right? Exercise equipment is just RUDE like that sometimes.
Do your thing. Be cool, be kind, don’t threaten Mayor McSquirrel or anyone else, and behave!