Tuesday’s Politics thread is getting it done early

So there will be even more things I missed here. Enjoy the header, nonetheless.

Axios article on the terrifying plans The Idiot has to install up to 54,000 loyalists in the federal govt.

https://tinyurl.com/tmrzekty

And a thread on it from Kyle Griffin:

https://tinyurl.com/ry79j5zt

I would truly love to never live through another President such as him. Please and thank you.

Interesting article in The Nation by Joan Walsh on Jennifer Weisselberg, ex-wife of Barry Weisselberg and ex DIL to Allan Weisselberg and what she’s been put through since turning over boxes of documents to the NY DA.

https://tinyurl.com/ey2xyjf3

And a good thread on the DOJ response to The Idiot asking for more delays because he’s a whiny baby.

https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1724101106933104924.html

There’s my three. It’s off to the treadmill for me! Seriously. It’s right behind me. It’s staring at me and judging as I type. Which is just rude, right? Exercise equipment is just RUDE like that sometimes.

Do your thing. Be cool, be kind, don’t threaten Mayor McSquirrel or anyone else, and behave!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...